Alex Eala crashes out of U.S. Open juniors 2019
MAJOR STINT. Despite the early exit, Alex Eala makes a mark as the first Filipino to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament in over two decades. Photo courtesy of Troi Santos
MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala bowed out of the 2019 US Open juniors tournament in the 2nd round as she lost to Thai opponent Mai Napatt Nirundorn, 5-7, 3-6, on Wednesday, September 4, in New York City.
Eala, who's seeing action in her first Grand Slam, also got booted out in the girls doubles event together with American partner Elvina Kalieva prior to her singles match.
The 14-year-old Filipina managed to extend the 1st set against Nirundorn in the singles event, but the 17-year-old Thai denied Eala's comeback bid and took control of the game.
Nirundorn, ranked No. 35 in the world juniors, held the upperhand in the match as she converted 81% of her points on the first serve and managed to take away 5 break points from Eala.
Eala, a Rafael Nadal Academy scholar, became the first Filipino to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament since Jeson Patrombon in 1991.
The teen tennis sensation's US Open appearance further boosted her bid for a maiden berth in the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, which the Philippines will host from November 30 to December 11.
The SEA Games tennis tournament will be held from December 1 to 7 at the Rizal Memorial tennis courts in Manila. – Rappler.com
