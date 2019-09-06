Sports wRap: What went wrong with Gilas?
MANILA, Philippines – On the second episode of Sports wRap, Agatha Uvero and Naveen Ganglani dive into why Gilas Pilipinas failed to win a game in the group phase of the 2019 FIBA World Cup in China.
The duo discusses what the Philippine basketball team has to do moving forward to secure better success in the global stage.
In addition, Sports wRap highlights achieving Filipino athletes whose prowess landed them tickets to grander opportunities.
With one day of UAAP men’s basketball action in the books, we look at how each team performed in their opening games, and what else to look forward to as the collegiate league returns. – Rappler.com
