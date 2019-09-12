MANILA, Philippines – Jan Jodilyn Fronda returned to the top of Philippine ladies chess by capturing the national championship Wednesday night, September 11, at the Philippine Academy of Chess Excellence (PACE) in Mindanao Avenue, Quezon City.

Fronda, who has been teaching chess in Singapore for nearly two years, defeated Allaney Jia Doroy in a 41-move King's Indian as she scored 9.5 points out of 12 rounds. She was half a point ahead of defending champion Shania Mae Mendoza, woman grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and Maria Antoinette San Diego.

Fronda won her first title in 2015.

“I was lucky,” said Fronda, 25, in a private Facebook message. “Doroy appeared to have the advantage because her pieces were active but she did not assess the position accurately. That is why I got the advantage.”

In a copy of Fronda's scoresheet, where she is one of the few who note time usage, it showed Doroy down to 7 minutes at the 24th move. Fronda had 26 minutes.

Fronda quickly took control and she ended up with 27 minutes as Doroy surrendered after she could not defend her position.

“She always evaluates a position quickly,” said Arellano University coach Rudy Ibanez, who was a coach in the 2016 ASEAN Age Group, where the team, which included Fronda, won its only overall title. – Rappler.com