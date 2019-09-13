MANILA, Philippines – On episode 3 of Sports wRap, we discuss the biggest news in Philippine sports.

With the 2019 Southeast Asian Games coming up, what’s the women’s national volleyball team up to? Who’s in the roster, who’s out, and how do we stack up?

Following their last-place finish in the 2019 FIBA World Cup, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Yeng Guiao stepped down from his position one year into the job.

Hosts Naveen Ganglani and Agatha Uvero discuss who could replace the national team mentor, and how the Gilas program can improve moving forward.

The UAAP is back! Even if only a few weeks in, the league has already been rocked by multiple highlight plays and closely-fought games! Which teams have stood out, and what else can we expect moving forward?

Plus, news on the Philippine Azkals, boxing, tennis, and the NFL. – Rappler.com