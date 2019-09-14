MANILA, Philippines – Filipino teen sensation Carlos Yulo continued his ascent in the international gymnastics scene by clinching a gold medal in the recent All Japan Senior Championships.

The 19-year-old Yulo finished with a score of 14.8 in the floor exercise and tied no other than seven-time Olympic medalist Kohei Uchimura of Japan to share the top prize.

Uchimura, 30, is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time as he became the first – male or female – to win every major all-around title in an entire single Olympic cycle.

Meanwhile, Yulo made history for the Philippines after notching bronze in the floor exercise in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships late last year.

Tipped as one of the potential medal bets in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next year, Yulo will debut in senior action at home when the Philippines hosts the Southeast Asian Games starting late November. – Rappler.com