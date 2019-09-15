MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Blu Girls get another shot in clinching a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the WBSC Asia/Oceania Qualifier on September 24 to 29, 2019 at Shanghai, China.

"Everybody in this team, whether player or coach, has an input before the game. That's something that’s very relevant in this year's tournament. I believe that each and every player and coach has something valuable to contribute into this campaign," said Lhuillier.

"I am confident that the RP Blu Girls will do well. I think this year’s preparations have been the best so far and we have the best team for this tournament."

Philippines will face powerhouse teams Chinese-Taipei, Australia, China, and New Zealand, along with Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Korea which they will face on the opening day.

"Historically, the Blu Girls have all bested the teams they will face in this tourney, this is why I have good hopes for the team. Let us all support the team in their rally," added Lhuillier.

The World No. 13 Blu Girls created quite a stir in the World Cup and Canada Cup in 2017 when they beat Canada and Mexico twice and also stunned Australia and Chinese-Taipei, who are part of the world’s top 6 softball teams.

This is the first time softball will be played again in the Olympics after being removed from the roster of games in the 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

The winner of the qualifier tournament will join the ranks of 5 countries competing for Tokyo 2020—host country Japan, 2018 WBSC World Champion USA, WBSC Softball Europe/Africa Olympic qualifier winner Italy, and WBSC Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier winner Mexico and runner-up, Canada. – Rappler.com