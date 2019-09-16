SYDNEY, Australia – World No. 1 Novak Djokovic will begin his 2020 season in Brisbane, Rafael Nadal in Perth, and Roger Federer in Sydney following the draw for the ATP Cup, the new world tennis team event.

The championship, which will take place from January 3 to 12 in the lead-up to the Australian Open – the first Grand Slam of the year – in Melbourne, will feature 24 nations split into 6 groups across Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

Eight teams – with up to 5 players each – will emerge from the round-robin stage to compete in the knockout phase in Sydney until one is left standing

Most of the world's top 30 men will take part, with ties comprising two singles and one doubles match.

At the draw in Sydney, Djokovic's Serbia was pitted against France, South Africa, Germany, Greece, Canada, and wildcard entry Australia in Brisbane.

Nadal's Spain will face Japan, Georgia, Russia, Italy, and the United States in Perth while Federer's Switzerland take on Belgium, Austria, Croatia, Argentina, and Britain, which will be led by Andy Murray.

The final 5 nations in the ATP Cup standings, based on the ranking of their number one singles player, will be determined by the second entry deadline of November 13.

The new-look start to the year offers $15 million in prize money and a maximum of 750 singles and 250 doubles ATP rankings points.

It will be held on the back of a revamped Davis Cup – run by the International Tennis Federation – in November, bringing together 18 nations in one place for a week at the end of the 2019 season.

ATP Cup draw:

Group A (Brisbane) - Serbia, France, South Africa +1 TBC

Group B (Perth) - Spain, Japan, Georgia +1 TBC

Group C (Sydney) - Switzerland, Belgium, Britain +1 TBC

Group D (Perth) - Russia, Italy, USA +1 TBC

Group E (Sydney) Austria, Croatia, Argentina +1 TBC

Group F (Brisbane) - Germany, Greece, Canada, Australia

