MANILA, Philippines – Alexa Joy Milliam and Justine Hannah Maneja will represent the country in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) Future Stars Tournament after ruling the Cebuana Lhuillier Girls' Tennis Challenge Under 14 and Under 16 Qualifying Tournament on Sunday, September 15.

Displaying championship composure, the top seed Milliam dominated Jufe-Ann Cocoy, 7-5, 6-3, in a fast-paced finals match to capture the U14 title.

Third seed Maneja, meanwhile, pulled off a huge upset in disposing of top-ranked Jenaila Rose Prulla, 6-4, 1-6, 10-2, to reign supreme in the U16 category.

Milliam outclassed Mica Ella Emana, 6-2, 6-3, while Cocoy recovered just in time to beat third-ranked Tiffany Claire Nocos, 1-6, 6-3, 10-8, to arrange their finals match.

Maneja, on the other hand, held off Sydney Ezra Enriquez, 6-2, 6-3, while Prulla ousted No. 2 seed Amanda Gabrielle Zoleta, 6-1, 6-2, in the semifinals.

The two winners will compete against other top junior players from across the Asia Pacific region in the WTA Future Stars Tournament to be held from October 20 to 28 in Shenzhen, China. – Rappler.com