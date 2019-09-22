MANILA, Philippines – One month after finishing tied for last place in the powerful Sinquefield Cup, Wesley So’s woes continue.

The former world No. 2 got knocked out of the FIDE World Cup 4th round by Russian Nikita Vitiugov, 1.5-.5, on Saturday, September 21.

So, playing white in a game he had to win, drew Vitiugov in a 30-move Ruy Lopez.

But So, the former Philippine standout now playing for the US, still has a shot at qualifying for the Candidates Tournament – the last stage to select the challenger for world champion Magnus Carlsen – by winning the FIDE Grand Swiss on October 9 to 22 at the Isle of Man.

Turning 26 next month, So can also seek the Fischer Random world title where he’s in the quarterfinal. In Fischer Random Chess, the starting position of pieces is randomized forcing players to be resourceful. – Rappler.com