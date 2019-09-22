MANILA, Philippines – Margielyn Didal will not see action in the finals of the Street League Skateboarding World Championship after placing 15th in the semifinals in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday, September 22.

The Filipina skateboarder tallied 10.4 points and missed the cut as only the top 8 advanced to the championship round.

Amassing 5.0 points in her fourth trick attempt, Didal had one final chance to put herself in contention for a top 8 finish but failed to score as she stumbled in her fifth and last run.

USA's Mariah Duran topped the semifinals with 21.2 points, while Brazil's Pamela Rosa (19.0) and Rayssa Leal (18.9) placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Also reaching the finals are Japan's Yumeka Oda (18.8) and Aori Nishimura (18.5), Netherlands' Candy Jacobs (16.7), USA's Alexis Sablone (16.5), and Brazil's Gabriela Mazzeto (16.5).

A gold medalist in the Asian Games last year, Didal will try to dazzle in front of her compatriots in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games that the country will host starting November. – Rappler.com