BEIJING, China – Andy Murray claimed his biggest scalp since career-saving hip surgery with victory over 13th-ranked Matteo Berrettini at the China Open on Tuesday, October 1.

The 32-year-old defeated the US Open semifinalist 7-6 (7/2), 7-6 (9/7) in just over two hours in the 1st round in smoggy Beijing.

Murray last week won his first ATP singles match since a major operation in January, as he attempts to get back to a semblance of his best form after a long lay-off.

Now ranked 503 in the world, the three-time Grand Slam champion from Britain fought back from a break down to force a tiebreak in the first set against the Italian.

Murray showed glimpses of the steely determination which made him No. 1 in 2016 as he grabbed the first set from the eighth-seeded Berrettini. (READ: Andy Murray says 'naive' to think he will return to top)

The second set went with serve and again to a tiebreak, with Murray saving two set points on the way to a gutsy win. – Rappler.com