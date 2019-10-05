MANILA, Philippines – Sports wRap is back!

On our latest episode, we look forward to the second round of the UAAP men’s basketball tournament, particularly how the UP Fighting Maroons will perform without their suspended head coach Bo Perasol.

Did the UP mentor deserve the three-game suspended handed to him for his outburst against Ateneo?

In other news, we talk about whether or not foreign student-athletes should be given the opportunity to participate in college athletics.

We also look at the latest happenings in the Philippine sports scene as the 2019 Southeast Asian Games draws closer. – Rappler.com