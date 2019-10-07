Bookmark this page to watch on Tuesday, October 8.

MANILA, Philippines – Pinoy wrestling has come a long way in the last half-decade, thanks to promotions like Philippine Wrestling Revolution (PWR) and its crop of talented wrestlers. Recently, PWR has been firing on all cylinders.

Besides having a major show, "PWR Special: Homecoming" on Saturday, October 12, 3 of PWR's top stars joined a World Westling Entertainment (WWE) tryout in China in July 2019.

"The Senyorito" Jake de Leon, "The Queen of Philippine Wrestling" Crystal, and "The Social Media Sinister" Ken Warren will talk about their WWE tryout experience and share lessons they've learned in their wrestling careers through the years.

They will also be in action at "PWR Special: Homecoming," with Ken Warren facing Vlad Sinnsyk, Crystal battling Desi Derata, and Jake de Leon facing off against Fil-Am wrestler and former WWE cruiserweight champion TJP. – Rappler.com