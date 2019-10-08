SHANGHAI, China – Ruthless Roger Federer claimed victory in his Shanghai Masters opener on Tuesday, October 8, with a straight-sets win over Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The 38-year-old Swiss won 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) and plays Belgium's 13th seed David Goffin or Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan in the last 16.

The third-ranked Federer is looking to end the season on a high with a fourth title of the year – although he failed to win a 21st Grand Slam this season.

The 46th-ranked Ramos-Vinolas put up a better fight in the second set, forcing the tie break and taking a 2-0 and then 4-1 lead in it.

But cheered on by his band of local supporters, who held aloft banners proclaiming their hero "superhuman", Federer won the tie break – and the match – with a forehand smash. – Rappler.com