MANILA, Philippines – Gear up for an explosive match for the top prize of Philippine Wrestling Revolution (PWR) at its major show "PWR Special: Homecoming" on Saturday, October 12.

PWR champion Quatro will defend his belt not only against the Motor City devil Chris Panzer but also against the tough Filipino-American wrestler Jeff Cobb.

The former Ring of Honor (ROH) World Television champion and Lucha Underground champion seeks to add one more title to his collection: the PWR championship, no less from the land he and his family also call home.

[1/3] As announced at #PWRLive: Beautiful, here's what's in store for you at PWR Special: Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/NqacIS0Y6G — PWR (@pwrofficial) September 23, 2019

As he makes his way to the Philippines for "PWR Special: Homecoming," Jeff Cobb graciously answered our questions on his homecoming, his work ethic, and the things he has in store for Filipino fans.

How's your homecoming so far?

So far so good... I am looking forward to my time there. But the excitement I see online for this show is awesome and I cannot wait!

Tell us about your Filipino roots, and how it helped in your wrestling career.

My mother is full Filipino, my grandmother was born in Cebu as [well as] my grandfather, so I am excited to see the motherland.

You competed in amateur wrestling in the 2004 Olympics, representing Guam. If any, what lessons or holds from amateur wrestling did you bring into pro wrestling?

More so the training regime and the mentality to keep going. That was the toughest training I've ever done, so it helps me mentally as well.

On this day in @ringofhonor history, @RealJeffCobb won the ROH World Television Championship by defeating @ArcherOfInfamy with the Tour of the Islands in his ROH debut!



Relive it on HonorClub! https://t.co/vlxrnQQQZa pic.twitter.com/BOmKIUra97 — Ian Ricca-BOO-ni (@IanRiccaboni) September 29, 2019

You were a Lucha Underground champion, a Pro Wrestling Guerrila World champion, an ROH World TV champion, a New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) NEVER openweight champion, and the winner of the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles tournament and Aztec Warfare II. What's next for you?

As far as future goals go, definitely the ROH heavyweight championship as well as more New Japan titles to my name.

Who would you like to face in the near future?

I'm down to wrestle anyone and everyone, as long as I get to challenge myself. I've been fortunate to work with some huge names in this industry, and I love working with anyone from the top to the bottom as long as we can steal the show.

When you were in Lucha Underground, who would you have liked to face then? (He played as Matanza Cueto in that promotion.)

I've actually faced everyone on the roster as that character so I've been lucky in that aspect.

What advice can you give to Filipino wrestlers to break out and excel in the big leagues, like World Wrestling Entertainment, NJPW, ROH, and All Elite Wrestling?

Train your ass off and be the best you can be overall. I think this business has changed and there isn't one thing anyone is looking for, so be the best with the card that was dealt to ya!

At "PWR Special: Homecoming," you will be vying for the PWR championship against not just the champ Quatro but also Chris Panzer. What will you be bringing to the three-way dance?

Well I'd love to add another championship to my resume, especially something as huge as this, being my motherland! As far as what I'll be bringing? Well, I'll be throwing the biggest suplex party I can for all the wonderful people in the Philippines!

So get your tickets and come celebrate with TJP and myself as we crown a new PWR champion!

– Rappler.com