MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo, who secured a 2020 Tokyo Olympics berth, landed at 10th place in the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships men's individual all-around event on Friday, October 11, in Stuttgart, Germany.

Yulo scored 84.048 in the men's individual all-around final, improving from his 18th place finish in the eliminations last Tuesday, October 8.

The Tokyo-based athlete will be aiming for a return to the podium in the men's floor final, where he won a historic world championships bronze for the Philippines, on Saturday, October 12, at 10 pm, Manila time.

The teen gymnast cracked into the biggest sporting quadrennial meet even as he fell out of the world championships' top 12 in the individual all-around since the Olympic cut excluded countries which already qualified prior to the event.

Yulo became the second local athlete after pole vaulter EJ Obiena to qualify for next year's Olympics slated July 24 to August 9 in Tokyo, Japan.