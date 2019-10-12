MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Edriel Yulo continued to make history as the teen standout secured the Philippines' first ever world artistic gymnastics gold in the men's floor exercise.

After gaining a 2020 Tokyo Olympics berth last Tuesday, the teen gymnast topped the men's floor exercise final with a score of 15.300 in the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Saturday, October 12 in Stuttgart, Germany.

Yulo bested Israel's Artem Dolgopyat (15.200), who placed 2nd, and China's Ruoteng Xiao (14.933), who settled for the bronze.

Last year, the 19-year-old already made history as the first Filipino to land on the podium in the world artistic gymnastics championships in Doha, Qatar when he bagged a bronze in the same event.

Yulo is selected to be one of the flag bearers in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games where he aims to win it all in the gymnastics tournament that is set to happen from December 1 to 9 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. – Rappler.com