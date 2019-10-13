MANILA, Philippines – Another great day to be a Filipino.

Just days after securing a slot at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 19-year-old Carlos Edriel Yulo made history by winning a gold medal in the men's floor exercise of the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany.

CONGRATULATIONS, CARLOS! #Tokyo2020 Olympics-bound Carlos Edriel Yulo becomes the FIRST FILIPINO WORLD CHAMPION IN GYMNASTICS after winning the gold in the men's floor exercise final! #Stuttgart2019



READ: https://t.co/hJinlgDhrh pic.twitter.com/qYd8r9NlyS — Rappler Sports (@RapplerSports) October 12, 2019

For the first time ever, the Philippine national anthem was played in the world gymnastics stage as Yulo became the first Filipino world gymnastics champion.

Goosebumps!! First in World Championships kaya first time ever i-play ang PH National Anthem. Congrats Carlos Yulo!! pic.twitter.com/8BV2pKUNs6 — Renz Catembung (@AntoineRenz) October 12, 2019

Been watching this sport for three years and I wouldn’t have thought I would hear our very own national anthem. Carlos yulo is entering the tokyo olympic games as the reigning world floor champion. Salamat, Caloy. #Stuttgart2019 #Caloy pic.twitter.com/nehQPX8BHQ — Justin Pestio (@justinpestio) October 12, 2019

Filipinos were right there to celebrate this proud moment on social media.

That closing pass of a triple full twisting layout. Perfect height, form and speed. WTF!!! Let's go PH for Olympics! https://t.co/Eiba45pS0S — Francis Mabborang (@frncsmbbrng) October 13, 2019

Nabitin tayo sa boxing. Hindi pa rin Olympic sport ang bowling. Si Hidilyn Diaz almost there na rin. Pero aminin n’yo, iilan ang nag-expect na @gymnastics ang posibleng magbigay ng unang Olympic gold natin. #CarlosYulo pic.twitter.com/uTx1kFYmFF — The Professional Heckler (@hecklerforever8) October 13, 2019

Thanks to Carlos Yulo for that absolutely stunning and riveting GOLDEN performance!



NAPAKAGALING! MABUHAY! pic.twitter.com/BN73WFaoJz — Tonyo Cruz (@tonyocruz) October 12, 2019

Much-needed hope for the country

Some users also appreciated Yulo's historic win, thanking him for bringing pride, hope, and positivity to the country.

Crazy feat from Carlos Yulo!!! Congratulations and thank you for giving the something to be proud of!

We badly needed it.

Carlos Yulo, you lodi! #waley pic.twitter.com/EnEngkkc7K — lordrich (@RIBSreprise) October 12, 2019

MARAMING SALAMAT CARLOS YULO for bringing for Kailangan tayo ma-remind na theres HOPE for our FILIPINO ATHLETES! Naiyak ako! TAAS NOO KAHIT KANINO! On to the next! LABAN PILIPINAS #WorldChampionships2019 — HarveyPotter (@harveypotter07) October 12, 2019

Thanks Carlos Yulo for letting Filipinos experience this monumental experience. Got emotional hearing the Lupang Hinirang in the international stage. Thanks again. — Vil (@Vil_mero) October 13, 2019

Something to be proud about and grateful for amidst all the shame brought about by our politicians! Thank you for giving us hope! Mabuhay ka Carlos Yulo! Salamat!

PHILIPPINES Carlos Yulo: 2019 World Championships Artistic Gymnastics (F... https://t.co/IGCmBwNCs7 via @YouTube — Johnnie S (@sampras_john) October 13, 2019

More support from the government

In the midst of celebration, some users also shared their thoughts on how the Philippine government should improve their support for national athletes, and how Filipinos should support more athletes excelling in sports apart from basketball, volleyball, or boxing.

Congratulations Carlos Yulo for making you motherland proud.



1. I hope the government will improve the sports budget to empower our athletes.

2. I hope Carlos will remain humble and will not demand much. #hugot

3. I hope more athlethes will be inspired by this win. pic.twitter.com/lMJwbYWcav — Sean E. (@poet512) October 13, 2019 Congratulations Carlos Yulo for that historic medal on the Worlds 2019 FX Final. I hope that the PH gov't focuses more on gymnastics because given our physique as Filipinos (with the physics of flips favoring those that are of shorter heights) we could really make an impact. pic.twitter.com/SwgoT3Yi5J — Rolando Jr. (commonly, Mench) (@commonlymench) October 13, 2019 Another reason to be happy with Carlos Yulo’s win is it highlights a sport that majority of Filipinos tend to ignore. I hope this is the start that support is spread to other athletes who excel in sports that is neither basketball or boxing. — Reginald James (@rjlorico) October 13, 2019 Huhu. Literal gossebumps!!! Congrats Carlos Yulo. You deserve it. Our athletes really do have potential they just need support from our country. https://t.co/EVSbIm8cF5 — Han Beom (@HanBeom2) October 12, 2019

Here are more tweets celebrating Yulo's win:

Congrats, Carlos Yulo! - Curated tweets by RapplerSports

