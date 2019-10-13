MANILA, Philippines – There's no place like home, and there's no better place to perform and win than in front of a home crowd.

Filipino-American wrestler TJP (full name TJ Perkins) prevailed over "Mr Philippine Wrestling" Jake de Leon or JDL in the main event of "PWR Special: Homecoming" on Saturday night, October 12.

Both competitors showed the Philippine brand of wrestling athleticism for the fans watching the show produced by Philippine Wrestling Revolution (PWR) at the ABS-CBN Vertis Tent. They were also evenly matched, with TJP and JDL wiggling out of each other's signature moves.

De Leon – a two-time PWR Champion – proved to be a worthy opponent for TJP in this dream match.

JDL is on ! And so is TJP.#PWRHomecoming pic.twitter.com/2xJqhuid65 — Michael Bueza (@mikebueza) October 12, 2019

JDL avoids a corkscrew backflip, then hits TJP with a Samoan drop!#PWRHomecoming pic.twitter.com/9luFHb1chF — Michael Bueza (@mikebueza) October 12, 2019

In the end, TJP surprised De Leon with a pinfall while he was in JDL's Inasal Lock submission.

After the match, TJP delivered an impassioned speech about carrying the "3 stars and a sun" symbols of the Philippines when he performs all around the world, including when he was in World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

"You gave me one shot to make us mean something to the world, and I did it! We did it!" TJP said. He then listed other Fil-Am wrestlers as well as PWR's own superstars, and proclaimed that they can do it, too. (READ: Fil-Am pro wrestler TJ Perkins on Filipino pride, chasing your dreams)

On Sunday, October 13, De Leon told TJP in a tweet, "I will catch you down the road."

– Rappler.com