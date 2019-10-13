Chris Panzer outplays Quatro, Jeff Cobb to win PWR Championship
MANILA, Philippines – Chris Panzer snuck in a victory in an intense 3-way match to win the Philippine Wrestling Revolution (PWR) Championship in "PWR Special: Homecoming" on Saturday, October 12.
Panzer spoiled not only Quatro's run with PWR's top prize, but also the homecoming of Filipino-American wrestler Jeff Cobb. The win also makes Panzer the first 3-time PWR Champion.
Both Panzer and Quatro felt Cobb's power and intensity during the match. As promised, he treated PWR fans to a homecoming "suplex party."
However, the Motor City wrestler Panzer and "The Lightbringer" Quatro held their own against the visiting dynamo.
Suplex party c/o @RealJeffCobb!#PWRHomecoming pic.twitter.com/9bKWEvV0RT— Michael Bueza (@mikebueza) October 12, 2019
The PWR champ Quatro takes down Jeff Cobb!#PWRHomecoming pic.twitter.com/xbc7AiFtSS— Michael Bueza (@mikebueza) October 12, 2019
It was a nail-biting triple threat match that brought every audience member at the ABS-CBN Vertis Tent to their feet.
In the end, Panzer has his cohorts at the Mr Sy Group of Talents (MSG) to thank.
Twenty minutes into the match, Cobb delivered a snap German suplex and a spinning powerslam to Quatro then went for the pin, but MSG's Main Maxx and SANDATA pulled him out to ringside.
Panzer took the chance to hit Quatro with a frog splash, but Quatro kicked out. He then landed the HNA finisher – his version of Kazuchika Okada's Rainmaker – to put down Quatro for good and claim the PWR title.
So much action but the bottomline is:#PWRHomecoming: Chris Panzer def. Quatro and Jeff Cobb to become the new PWR Champion!@RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/4cfviGEnTO— Michael Bueza (@mikebueza) October 12, 2019
While Panzer and the MSG celebrated on stage, Cobb praised Quatro's gutsy performance then bowed in the ring to thank the PWR crowd.
Thank you @RealJeffCobb! Please come back!#PWRHomecoming pic.twitter.com/LFt9IkKZJn— Michael Bueza (@mikebueza) October 12, 2019
