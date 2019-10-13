MANILA, Philippines – Chris Panzer snuck in a victory in an intense 3-way match to win the Philippine Wrestling Revolution (PWR) Championship in "PWR Special: Homecoming" on Saturday, October 12.

Panzer spoiled not only Quatro's run with PWR's top prize, but also the homecoming of Filipino-American wrestler Jeff Cobb. The win also makes Panzer the first 3-time PWR Champion.

Both Panzer and Quatro felt Cobb's power and intensity during the match. As promised, he treated PWR fans to a homecoming "suplex party."

However, the Motor City wrestler Panzer and "The Lightbringer" Quatro held their own against the visiting dynamo.

It was a nail-biting triple threat match that brought every audience member at the ABS-CBN Vertis Tent to their feet.

In the end, Panzer has his cohorts at the Mr Sy Group of Talents (MSG) to thank.

Twenty minutes into the match, Cobb delivered a snap German suplex and a spinning powerslam to Quatro then went for the pin, but MSG's Main Maxx and SANDATA pulled him out to ringside.

Panzer took the chance to hit Quatro with a frog splash, but Quatro kicked out. He then landed the HNA finisher – his version of Kazuchika Okada's Rainmaker – to put down Quatro for good and claim the PWR title.

While Panzer and the MSG celebrated on stage, Cobb praised Quatro's gutsy performance then bowed in the ring to thank the PWR crowd.

