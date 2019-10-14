MANILA, Philippines – Filipino world champions Carlos Yulo and Nesthy Petecio will reap the rewards of their international success as they are set to receive P1 million each from the Philippine Sports Commission.

Yulo will be given P500,000 for winning gold in the men's floor exercise of the 2019 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, and another P500,000 for becoming the first Filipino to achieve the historic feat.

The 19-year-old wunderkind – who is also bound for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan – recorded a score of 15.3 points to edge Israel's Artem Dolgopyat (15.2) and China's Ruoteng Xiao (14.933).

Petecio, meanwhile, will be granted P1 million for striking gold in the 2019 AIBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Ulan Ude, Russia, with a split decision win over home bet Liudmila Vorontsove.

The 27-year-old featherweight became the second Filipina to reign supreme in the world boxing stage, joining Josie Gabuco who ruled the light flyweight division 7 years ago.

Also receiving a cash incentive is Eumir Marcial, who will get P500,000 for nailing silver in the 2019 AIBA World Boxing Championships. – Rappler.com