MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines will be well-represented in the inaugural staging of the Women's Battle at the Berrics as Margielyn Didal and Christiana Means were selected to compete.

Didal and Means will vie with 14 other skateboarders in a bracket-style tournament of SKATE, which rules are based on the basketball game of HORSE.

In SKATE, a participant will try to perform a trick and will acquire a letter, starting with S, if the opponent fails to duplicate the move.

The first skateboarder to complete the word "skate" will be declared the winner and will advance to the next round.

Joining the two Filipina are Brazil's Leticia Bufoni, Eliana Sosco, Monica Torres, and Karen Feitosa, Australia's Liv Lovelace, and the Netherlands' Candy Jacobs .

USA's Lacey Baker, Samarria Brevard, Jenn Soto, Mariah Duran, Nika Washington, Adriane Sloboh, Monica Torres, Alexis Sablone, and Chelsea Castro complete the roster of participants. – Rappler.com