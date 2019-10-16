MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Berberabe Lim captured gold as 7 other members of Karate Pilipinas struck medals in the 2019 Amatör Spor Haftasi Karate Championship in Sakarya, Turkey on Sunday, October 13.

The daughter of PBA legend Samboy Lim and former Pag-IBIG Fund CEO Darlene Berberabe dispatched her foe from the host city in a convincing 8-0 verdict to clinch the top prize in the senior female -68kgs kumite.

Rexor Tacay nailed silver in the senior male -67kgs kumite, Ivan Agustin captured silver in the senior male -75kgs kumite, while Miyuki Tacay added another silver in the senior female -61kgs kumite.

Joining the Philippines' medal haul are bronze medalists Mae Soriano (senior female -55kgs kumite), Engene Dagohoy (senior male -84kgs kumite), Prince Alejo (senior male -67kgs kumite) and Sharief Afif (senior male -75kgs kumite)

Led by coach Okay Arpa – a former European and world champion and former coach of the Turkish national team – the team is finishing its two-month training camp in Turkey in preparation for the Southeast Asian Games.

"Our karate team is right on track with their training and will be expecting their best performance in the upcoming SEA Games this coming December," Karate Pilipinas president Richard Lim said in an interview. – Rappler.com