MANILA, Philippines – Rappler Sports wRap is back with our fifth episode, and this time, we celebrate and discuss the accomplishments of Filipino athletes who pulled off historic triumphs in the world stage.

We also take a look at how recent events in Philippine sports suggest that gender stereotyping is slowly melting away, as proven by the success of gymnast Carlos Yulo and boxer Nesthy Petecio.

We dive a little into latest developments in women’s collegiate basketball, and as usual, talk about the latest happenings in the UAAP men’s basketball tournament. – Rappler.com