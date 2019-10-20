MADRID, Spain – Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday, October 19.

Nadal, the 19-time Grand Slam champion, tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, with a reported 350 guests invited to a private ceremony.

Juan Carlos I, the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was believed to be among those in attendance while the Michelin-star chef, Quique Dacosta, was reportedly in charge of catering.

The 33-year-old Nadal met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello.

Nadal had another successful season as the world No. 2 captured two Grand Slams this year.

The Spanish left-hander moved one shy of Roger Federer's all-time men's record of 20 Grand Slam triumphs after winning the US Open last September.

Nadal, who also clinched his 12th French Open crown in June, is the first man to claim 5 major titles after turning 30.

– Rappler.com