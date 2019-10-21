MANILA, Philippines – Filipino teen sensation Alex Eala cruised to a finals berth but settled for a runner-up finish in the 2019 World Super Juniors Tennis Championships Osaka Mayor's Cup that was held from October 14 to 20.

In her Osaka Mayor's Cup debut, Eala faced top seed Diane Parry in the girl's singles final, but lost 6-2, 6-4, to the juniors world No. 8 Frenchwoman.

The 14-year-old Filipina clinched a Final Four slot over Thai opponent Punnin Kovapitukted, who eventually retired in the deciding set, 3-6, 6-2, 2-0.

Eala then faced Germany's Mara Guth and swept the match, 6-3, 6-4, to advance to the Finals.

A Rafael Nadal Academy scholar, Eala has impressed this year with a berth in the US Open juniors main draw and leading the Philippines to a record 5th place in the World Juniors Tennis Championships last August. – Rappler.com