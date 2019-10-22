MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala leaped to a career high No. 13 ranking in the ITF juniors world tennis tour on Tuesday, October 22.

Before Eala's debut in the 2019 World Super Juniors Tennis Championships Osaka Mayor's Cup that was held from October 14 to October 20, the Filipina teen sensation ranked No. 26 in the world.

Although she cruised to a finals berth in the Grade A tournament, Eala settled for a runner-up finish, losing to tournament top seed Diane Parry of France, 6-2, 6-4.

A Rafael Nadal Academy scholar, Eala has had an impressive run this year with a berth in the US Open juniors main draw and leading the Philippines to a record 5th place in the World Juniors Tennis Championships last August.

The Filipina tennis star is vying for a Southeast Asian (SEA) Games berth as the country hosts the regional biennial meet on November 30 to December 11.

The 2019 SEA Games tennis tournament will be held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex from December 1 to 7. – Rappler.com