MANILA, Philippines – A Philippine-born player will finally challenge for a world title, only that it is for the World Fischer Random Chess Championship, not the usual classical chess.

Wesley So demolished Ian Nepomniatchi of Russia, 9-3, in the semifinals to arrange a title clash with Magnus Carlsen – the world champion in classical chess – in the Fischer Random World Championship starting Thursday, October 31 in Høvikodden, Norway.

FIDE, the world chess federation, has made the format a title event.

Under this format, invented and popularized by the late American legend Bobby Fischer, the starting position of pieces changes every game, removing the aspect of home preparation especially by computers. This forces players to be on their own from the first move.

World No. 1 Carlsen defeated Fabiano Caruana, 7.5-4.5, in the semifinals.

Last year, Carlsen retained his world title against Caruana by winning the tiebreak.

Two slow rapid games will be played on October 31, followed by two more on November 1 and the final series of games on November 2.

While Carlsen's result is more or less expected, So's performance was not. So's world ranking, once No. 2 in 2017, is now 11th as of September as he has drawn many games.

Against Nepomniatchi, So's old dynamic form returned. Amid the complications and time pressure, So – the former Philippine chess star now playing for the US – was always one step ahead of his opponent. There was one replay and an appeals committee ruling but the outcome was not in doubt.

''I am surprised with Wesley's score versus Nepomniatchi,'' said former US champion Yasser Seirawan who was commenting on the semifinals onchess.com, where the games were carried live.

Carlsen’s play seems fit for Fischer Random as he’s known to choose the second best line, even in computer-generated ones, to create tension and stir complications where his opponents lose their way.

In classical chess, Carlsen has a 5-1 edge over So. – Rappler.com