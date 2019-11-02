MANILA, Philippines – Wesley So inflicted a rare two straight losses to top favorite Magnus Carlsen to move within reach of the World Fischer Random Chess Championship in Norway.

Day 2 results of the title series in the first event held under the FIDE (World Chess Federation) placed So ahead of world No. 1 Carlsen, 10.5-1.5, on Saturday, November 2.

So needs to win one of the 4 fast-rapid games or draw two on the final day to become the first winner in this format created by chess legend Bobby Fischer.

In fast-rapid, both players have 15 minutes each plus a two-second increment.

“Let’s see. He (Carlsen) is famous for coming back,” said So in an interview with chess.com/tv.

“Obviously today is not Magnus day. We have to take advantage of it but he won’t be down for long.”

Cries of cyberspace joy from Filipino chess fans reverberated in Facebook as So was born in Cavite 26 years ago but left the National Chess Federation of the Philippines to play for the US in 2014.

“If this were boxing, Carlsen would be wobbling,” said Filipino International Master Chito Garma. “Maybe we will see another new world champion soon.”

“Staying up late was worth it,” said Ziegfried Borja, a bank employee and chess fan.

Carlsen, normally gracious, did not grant interviews for the second straight day. So also only granted brief interviews.

As So was putting the finishing touches in a Rook ending versus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, the world No. 2, told chess.com/tv: “The margin may be too much even for him.”

Caruana lost to Carlsen in the 2018 world championship under the standard chess format.

In the Fischer Random format, the starting positions in every game forces players to be on their own from the first move.

Unlike Friday’s swashbucklers where So won one and drew one, Saturday’s encounters were equally stunning as So dominated Carlsen in positional battle. (READ: Wesley So shocks world No. 1 Carlsen, takes early finals lead)

Carlsen’s ability to make the position teeter on the abyss to create tension and confuse the opponent into making mistakes, was not present as So got a firm grip.

Still Carlsen, who's playing before his countrymen, made So work in the third game.

Carlsen created counterplay by manuevering his knight near So’s king and he only needed a Rook move to struggle on. So found the right move and forced a position where his two pawns will be too much for Carlsen.

In the fourth game, So had a lock on the position until Carlsen created a passed pawn that threatened to overturn So’s connected two passed pawns on the queenside. So defused Carlsen’s intention quickly, forcing Carlsen to resign. – Rappler.com