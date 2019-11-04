Didal rules 2 skateboard events in California
MANILA, Philippines – Margielyn Didal ruled not one, but two skateboard competitions in the USA as she continues to make her case as a gold medal favorite in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games.
The Filipina topped the best trick street and 15+ street in the Exposure All Women's Skateboarding Championships and best trick in the Ladies Day at The Berrics – both events staged in California.
She raked in a total of $15,000 in prizes.
Her triumph is definitely a big boost for her campaign in SEA Games, which the country will host later this year, with Didal expected to dominate after winning gold in the Asian Games last year. – Rappler.com