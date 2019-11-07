MANILA, Philippines – Ten of Southeast Asia's best wrestlers will collide at the yearender show of Philippine Wrestling Revolution (PWR) on Sunday, November 24.

At this year's PWR Vendetta at the Power Mac Center Spotlight in Makati City, the Philippines' own Jake de Leon and Malaysia's Shaukat will lead their teams in a 5-on-5 "Ubusan ng Lahi" tag team elimination match, PWR's version of the classic Survivor Series match of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).

At the PWR front, "Mr. Philippine Wrestling" brought together former PWR Champion Quatro and current PWR Tag Team Champions The Kakaibros (Mh4rckie and Kh3ndrick). Completing #TeamPilipinas, Rappler first learned, is a surprise pick: former Philippine Excellence (PHX) champion Mike Madrigal, whom the Kakaibros pulled in as part of their deal to join the team.

Rappler was also first told that for Team Malaysia, Shaukat will bring in his fellow top talents from Malaysia Pro Wrestling (MyPW): Harry Ray and Serigala of the Feral Alliance, Tony "Glitch" Abel, and "The Lowly" Cornelius Low.

In a video, Shaukat decried not being part of the PWR Special: Homecoming show in October despite being part-Filipino, and argued that he has contributed a lot to the Philippine wrestling scene.

Now, he said, he is taking his revenge against PWR, and he will have the best of Malaysian wrestling in tow.



De Leon stood up against Shaukat, and started to recruit PWR stars to comprise #TeamPilipinas, including Quatro and the Kakaibros.

Shaukat has already wrestled in Philippine soil and in PWR. "The Prophet of Pain" has also faced De Leon before, but he lost to "Mr. Philippine Wrestling" at PWR Live: Championship Spirit in July 2019.

Meanwhile, De Leon is coming off from last month's main event battle, though in a losing effort, against Fil-Am wrestler and former WWE superstar TJP at PWR Special: Homecoming.

Shaukat and De Leon will wage in team warfare for Southeast Asian wrestling supremacy. Who will win: Team Philippines or Team Malaysia? – Rappler.com

For more information about PWR Vendetta, visit Philippine Wrestling Revolution's Facebook page.