MANILA, Philippines – Sports wRap is back!

In our latest episode, we discuss the recent accomplishment of Wesley So, and how big of a loss he was for the Philippines.

We then tackle the upcoming Final Four series of the UST Growling Tigers and the UP Fighting Maroons, as both teams clash for the right to face defending champion Ateneo in the UAAP men’s basketball finals.

Plus, we discuss the other recent happenings in the Philippines’ sports scene. – Rappler.com