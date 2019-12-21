MANILA, Philippines – Ever wondered how the people behind Mickey Mouse and other Disney on Ice characters train to put on a show for kids and kids-at-heart alike?

In the second episode of Rappler Hustle's Train Like A... series, we give you a glimpse of what you have to do to fulfill your dreams of becoming a figure skating champion like those who are part of the Disney on Ice show.

Join Rappler's Beatrice Go and Marie Hanford, who will portray the role of Moana in the upcoming 2019 Disney on Ice in Manila, as they show the basic moves you need to skate your way to the main stage.

The 2019 Disney on Ice will run from December 21, 2019 to January 5, 2020 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. – Rappler.com