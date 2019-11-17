MANILA, Philippines – Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado pulled off a stunning knockout victory to give the Philippines its lone win in the ONE: Age of Dragons on Saturday, November 16 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

Miado (9-4) slipped away from two tight choke attempts from Miao Li Tao (12-4) and connected a beautiful flying knee that shut the lights out for his Chinese opponent in the opening round.

AIR MIADO

What. A. Knockout! Jeremy "The Jaguar" Miado finishes Miao Li Tao with an epic flying knee in Round 1!#WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #AgeOfDragons pic.twitter.com/e20Fmd83ib — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 16, 2019

There was no shortage of action as Miao charged forward and took down the Filipino to the ground from the get-go.

Miado, however, escaped and answered back with his own takedown and sneaked in an armbar attempt while Miao tried to move his way on top position.

The Chinese brawler managed to break free and caught Miado twice for a choke attempt, but the Filipino showed resilience and didn't tap out.

Miado continued to charge forward as they went back on their feet, giving the Filipino an opening for a lethal flying knee that brought Miao to dreamland.

Kelly vs Tang

Unfortunately, the other Filipinos dropped their respective bouts as Team Lakay's Edward "The Ferocious" Kelly (12-8) came up short against young Chinese brawler Tang Kai (10-2) via unanimous decision.

Featherweight phenom Tang Kai picks up a massive win for China , taking a unanimous decision over Edward Kelly! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #AgeOfDragons pic.twitter.com/CKYUbgsFPa — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 16, 2019

The Filipino featherweight contender went toe-to-toe against his foe in the opening round, but scored a couple of takedowns just before the round ended.

Both fighters exchanged blank kicks in round 2 before Tang found another pair of takedowns. Kelly, though, slipped his way out of danger and brought the fight back on their feet.

The pace got slower in the last round as Tang continued to throw kicks while Kelly struggled to land a clean hit that could have swung the odds to his favor.

With the win, the 23-year-old Chinese stretched his streak to 5 while Kelly dropped his second straight match.

Gonzales vs Hexigetu

Meanwhile, Ramon "The Bicolano" Gonzales (4-3) didn't stand a chance against the "Wolf of the Grasslands" Hexigetu (7-4) and bowed out via unanimous decision.

The “Wolf of the Grasslands” Hexigetu opens ONE: AGE OF DRAGONS with a unanimous decision win over Ramon Gonzales! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #AgeOfDragons pic.twitter.com/ahb9SAn26h — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 16, 2019

Gonzales, who won against Akihiro Fujisawa last April, evaded a couple of submission attempts but couldn't match the explosiveness of his Chinese foe.

Hexigetu dealt tons of damage while on the ground and sealed his victory in round 3 as he bombarded the Filipino's face with loaded punches.

For the main event, Ilias Ennahachi (36-3) successfully defended his ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship as he scored a split decision victory against Wang Wenfong (40-8-1)

The defending champion got rattled in the 4th round, but managed just enough points to upset the crowd-favorite challenger.

In the co-main event, Roman Kryklia (45-7) nabbed the inaugural ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing title as he finished Tarik Khbabez (46-6-1) in the 2nd round.

Kryklia displayed striking dominance and put down the Moroccan fighter in the 2nd round. The Ukranian giant continued to pummel Khbabez with heavy blows that eventually forced the referee to step in and stop the fight.

Main Card

Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship

Ilias Ennahachi (NLD/MAR) def. Wang Wenfong (CHN) via SD

Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Championship

Roman Kryklia (UKR) defeats Tarik Khbabez (MAR) via TKO at 0:43 of round 2

Muay Thai

Jamal Yusupov (RUS) def. Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex (THA) via KO (Rd.2, 0:39)

Atomweight

Meng Bo (CHN) def. Laura Balin (ARG) via TKO (Rd.1, 2:18)

Atomweight

Ritu Phogat (IND) def. Nam Hee Kim (KOR) via TKO (Rd.1, 3:37)

Strawweight

Jeremy Miado (PHI) def. Miao Li Tao (CHN) via knockout (Rd.1, 3:01)

Preliminary Card

Kickboxing

Christina Breuer (DEU) def. Jorina Baars (NLD) via SD

Featherweight

Tang Kai (CHN) def. Edward Kelly (PHI) via UD

Bantamweight

Yusup Saadulaev (RUS) def. Daichi Takenaka(PHI) via SD

Kickboxing

Enriko Kehl (DEU) def. Armen Petrosyan (ITA) via TKO (Rd.2, 1:55)

Strawweight

Hexigetu (CHN) def. Ramon Gonzales (PHI) via UD

– Rappler.com