MANILA, Philippines – Miko Eala, the older brother of Filipina teen sensation Alex Eala, captured the 2019 Hellenic Bank Masters Tennis Academy tournament on Saturday, November 16 in Cyprus.

Eala turned back his opponent Ilya Snitari of Moldova, 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, to complete his dominant campaign in the Grade 3 tournament.

The 17-year-old netter is also studying at the Rafa Nadal Academy together with his sister, allowing the siblings to focus on their tennis careers.

The older Eala will compete in the Marshall Open in Honour of Dedi Jacob in Israel next, while his sister will also see action in two major competitions – the Eddie Herr International Junior Championships and the 2019 Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championship – both in Florida this December. – Rappler.com