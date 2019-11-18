MANILA, Philippines – The 3 Filipino bets – Grandmaster Rogelio Antonio Jr, International Master Angelo Young, and Fide Master Cesar Caturla – are doing well in the 2019 World Seniors Chess Championship in Bucharest, Romania.

It is Young, however, who is making the biggest splash in the tournament confined to players 50 years and over, distributed in 4 divisions at the Rin Grand Hotel.

Young claimed Israeli Lev Psakhis as his second straight GM victim on Saturday, November 16 (Sunday, November 17, Philippine time) to vault into a three-way tie for the lead in the +50 Open division where Antonio is also entered.

After 5 rounds, the 56-year-old Young – an eight-time Illinois, USA champion – has 4.5 points in the company of Romanian GMs Valdislav Nevednichy and Mihail Marin and could wrest solo top spot if he beats GM Zurab Sturua since Nevednichy and Marin are pitted against each other in the sixth round on Monday, November 18.

Following a draw with Serbian GM Milos Pavlovic in Round 5, Antonio landed at 4.0 points, good for joint 2nd with 10 others in the 138-player field.

Antonio, 2nd placer in the 2017 World Seniors held in Acqui Terme, Italy, will be handling black against Israeli GM Ram Soffer in Round 6.

Competing in the +65 division, Caturla was at 3.5 points after drawing with Herbert Abreau Carvallo, a point behind co-leaders GM Carlos Garcia, GM Jose Luis Fernandez, and IMs Evgenji Kalegin, Nigel Povah, and Nathan Bimboim.

The 67-year-old Caturla will try to barge into the top 10 when he tackles Belgian Marcel Van Herck with white in Round 6 of the 11-round Swiss system event which took a break Sunday. – Rappler.com