PARIS, France – Rafael Nadal was confirmed as the year-end world No. 1 for the fifth time after the ATP released its season-closing rankings on Monday, November 18.

The Spaniard did not make it beyond the group stage of last week's ATP Finals in London but Novak Djokovic's failure to reach the semifinals meant Nadal closed the year with 9,985 points, 840 clear of the Serbian.

Nadal draws level with rivals Djokovic and Roger Federer, who have also finished the year in top spot 5 times, and moves one behind six-time end-of-year No. 1 Pete Sampras.

Nadal and Djokovic have been this year's two dominant players after winning two Majors each.

Djokovic won the Australian Open and Wimbledon with Nadal cleaning up at Roland Garros and the US Open.

Federer ends the season at No. 3 for the second year running. The Swiss, who turned 38 in August, has cut down his Tour commitments to focus on events around Grand Slams.

He reached the semifinals of the French Open, where he lost to Nadal and the last 8 at Flushing Meadows where he lost in 5 sets to world No. 20 Gregor Dimitrov.

In between, he lost an epic Wimbledon final against Djokovic, the first to be decided by a tie-break in the 5th set, suggesting that he still has hopes of a 21st major title in 2020.

Dominic Thiem, who took a set off Nadal in the final of the French Open, moves up to No. 4 after reaching the final of the ATP Finals, where he lost to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 21-year-old Greek closes the year at No. 6, just behind Daniil Medvedev, after his triumph in London.

Former world No. 1 Andy Murray began the year ranked at 240 and the prospect of retirement.

As he struggled with surgery on a hip injury and the subsequent recuperation, he had slipped to 503 in September before a dramatic return, which produced a remarkable victory at the European Open that lifted him to a year-end 126.

ATP year-end rankings as of November 18:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,985 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,145

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,590

4. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,825 (+1)

5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705 (-1)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,300

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,345

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,870

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1840

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1775

19. John Isner (USA) 1770

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1747

...

126. Andy Murray (GBR) 442

– Rappler.com