MANILA, Philippines – Fide Master Cesar Caturla and Grandmaster Rogelio Antonio Jr won while International Master Angelo Young settled for a draw on Thursday, November 21 (Friday, November 22, Philippine time) as the Filipino bets remained in the hunt for medals in the 2019 World Seniors Chess Championships in Bucharest, Romania.

Caturla beat fellow FM Sorin Giurumi of Romania after 66 moves of English Opening to raise his total to 6.5 points after 9 rounds in the +65 division, the same total as Young in the +50 division, where Antonio is also entered.

Rebounding from an 8th round defeat, Antonio trounced Indian IM Devaki Prasad in 52 moves of the Ruy Lopez Opening to climb to 6.0 points.

Antonio, the highest ranked among the trio at No. 18, needs to win his last two matches to entertain hopes of crashing the top 3.

The same situation applies for the 21st seed Caturla and the 31st seed Young, who split the point with American GM Alexander Shabalov after 55 moves of Sicilian Defense, Dragon variation.

The 57-year-old Antonio, a 13-time national champion, is hoping to duplicate his 2nd place finish in the 2017 edition of the World Seniors held in Acqui Terme, Italy.

Young, 56, who caused a buzz when he bested 3 GMs in succession from the 4th round, and Caturla, 69, a former chess Olympian, are competing in the event confined to players 50 years and over for the first time.

GM Vadim Shiskin is pacing the 138-strong +50 division with 8.0 points, followed by 3 GMs with 7.0 each, and Young plus 6 other 6.5 pointers. Antonio shared 12th to 23rd places.

GMs Yuri Balashov and Carlos Garcia led the +65 division with 7.5 each, followed by 5 other 7.0 pointers. Caturla was lodged at 8th to 13th among 192 entries.

In the 10th and penultimate round, Young will be pitted against No. 8 GM Alex Yermalinsky while Antonio will be up against No. 14 GM Lev Psakhis. Caturla will face IM Evgeni Kalegin. – Rappler.com