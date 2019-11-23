MANILA, Philippines – International Master Angelo Young drew with American Grandmaster Alex Yermolinsky in the 10th round on Friday, November 22 (Saturday, November 23, Philippine time), and stayed on track for a lofty finish in the 2019 World Seniors Chess Championship at the Rin Grand Hotel in Bucharest, Romania.

Countrymen GM Rogelio Antonio Jr and Fide Master Cesar Caturla, however, dropped their matches and bowed out of contention heading to the 11th and final round of the tournament confined to players 50 years and over.

With 7.0 points, Young needs to win his last match against Brazilian GM Darly Lima in order to barge into the top 5 in the + 50 division where Antonio is also competing.

Antonio yielded to Isareli GM Lev Psakhis and got mired at 6.0 points, pulling him down to a share of 25th to 40 spots among 138 entries, spearheaded by Ukrainian GM Vadim Shiskin with 8.5 points.

Caturla bowed to Russian IM Evgenij Kalegin and was stuck at 6.5 points, relegating him to a share of 15th to 31st places in the +65 division which lured 192 bets.

Seeded only 31st at the start with his Elo 2281, Young is turning out to be the biggest surprise of the tournament, chalking 5 wins, including 3 in a row over Grandmasters from the 4th round, before suffering his first loss to Romanian GM Vladislav Nevednichy.

Lima, the No. 2 seed with Elo 2340, will be Young’s seventh straight GM opponent.

The 57-year-old Antonio, who placed second in the 2017 edition of the World Seniors in Acqui Terme, Italy, must beat Sergei Ivanov on Saturday to finish within the top 25.

Seeded No. 21, Caturla can land in the top 15 if he prevails over Brazilian FM Lincoln Lucena. – Rappler.com