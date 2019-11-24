MANILA, Philippines – International Master Angelo Young emerged as the best Filipino performer in the 2019 World Seniors Chess Championship following a draw with Brazilian Grandmaster Darcy Lima in the last round on Saturday, November 23 (Sunday, November 24, Philippine time) at Rin Grand Hotel in Bucharest, Romania.

Also settling for draws and unable to improve on their standings were Grandmaster Rogelio Antonio Jr and Fide Master Cesar Caturla.

Agreeing to split the point with a GM for the fourth straight time, Young wound up with 7.5 points after 11 rounds and landed tied for 5th spot with 12 others in the 138-player Open +50 division.

When the tiebreak was applied, the 56-year-old Young, seeded 31st with Elo 2288, ended up 8th, towing Antonio, who agreed to a truce with Russian Sergei Iranov, and ended up No. 29 with 6.5 points in the division ruled by Ukrainian GM Vadim Shikin with 9.0 points.

Antonio, a 13-time national champion, blew his bid to duplicate his runner-up finish in the 2017 World Seniors held in Acqui Terme, Italy, following losses to top seed GM Kiril Georgiev of Macedonia in Round 8 and Psakhis in Round 10.

The 56-year-old Young, an eight-time Illinois, USA champion, caused a buzz when he beat Armenian GM Artashes Minasian, Israeli GM Lev Psakhis and Georgian GM Zurba Sturua in succession from the 4th round before getting stymied by Romanian GM Vladislav Nevednichy in the 7th.

Facing GMs Mihail Marin of Romania, Alexander Shabalov of the USA, Alexander Yermolinsky of the USA in succession, Young also agreed to draw.

With a performance rating of 2499, Young will raise his Elo 2288 by a whopping 64.4 points (2353) when the World Chess Federation (Fide) releases its next quarterly ratings.

Competing in the +65 division, the 69-year-old Caturla placed 24th among 192 entries following a draw with Brazilian FM Lincoln Lucena.

Caturla, a member of the Philippine team to the 1976 Haifa (Israel) Chess Olympiad, chalked 7.0 points in the division won by two-time world title challenger GM Rafael Vaganian of Armenia with 8.5 points. – Rappler.com