BORONGAN CITY, Philippines – "Surf in the City," Borongan City's biggest event of the year, has drawn 103 surfers from all over the country to compete in the last leg of the Philippine Surfing Championship Tour.

It is the first time that many of the surfers are stepping foot in the Eastern Samar capital, but most of them already feel the warm Borongan welcome.

Estilito Garcia, who travelled from Sorgoson with his team for more than 10 hours to participate in the event, said seeing the opening ceremonies already exceeded his expectations.

"Sobrang enjoy kaagad pagbungad na pagbungad pa lang. Then 'yung mga locals, mga friendly plus 'yung waves dito maganda," the 23-year-old Garcia said. (I really enjoyed the opening ceremonies. The locals are also quite friendly, plus the waves are good.)

For Garcia, surfing is not just a sport – it's a way of life.

"This is my life. I live by the beach, by the surfing area. This is also where I get my livelihood," he said.

It takes years to build skills in the sport. Many of the competitive surfers who traveled to Borongan have been surfing all their lives.

Such is the case with 29-year-old Allan Derecho from Siargao, whose life revolves around the sport.

"Surfing is my life. I really enjoy this sport because it helps me release stress. As a surfer, while we're roaming the Philippines, you meet different people. You make friends. This is my life already," Derecho said in Filipino.

"There are no strangers for us surfers, so it's good vibes for everyone."

Camaraderie

Marvin Abat, 28, from La Union referred to "Surf in the City" as an avenue to strengthen and establish camarederie across the sport.

"We compete not just to represent our places but also to become friends with other surfers from different places. I'm already proud of being here because just by being here, you're already a winner representing yourself and your hometown," Abat said.

This sentiment was echoed by Angelo Abucay, 19, from Borongan City. His main goal in participating is not just to win in the competition but also to build relationships with other surfers.

"I'm enjoying because I've already gained a lot of friends from different places like Siargao, La Union, Sorsogon, and Baler. This is definitely an avenue to gain and build new relationships," Abucay said in Waray.

Many local surfers like Abucay hope that "Surf in the City" is the first step towards putting Borongan in the map for other surfers nationwide.

Borongan, after all, is the birthplace of surfing in the Visayas known to breed waves that cater to all ages and skill levels.

"Surf in the City" runs until Friday, December 20. – Rappler.com