NEW YORK, USA – Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Josh Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the NFL on Monday, December 16, for violations involving performance-enhancing drugs and drugs of abuse.

Gordon, claimed by Seattle last month after being released by New England, was issued his sixth suspension since the 2013 season, 5 of them involving substance abuse.

He missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons while with Cleveland during a substance abuse suspension and the latest violations could spell doom for his troubled NFL career after 6 seasons.

The 28-year-old former Pro Bowl receiver made seven catches for 139 yards in 5 games for the Seahawks this season, the longest of them a 58-yard reception Sunday in a 30-24 victory over Carolina.

The Seahawks (11-3) were 4-1 in games involving Gordon and clinched a playoff berth with Sunday's triumph.

In 6 games for the Patriots this season, Gordon made 20 catches for 287 yards and a touchdown.

Gordon played in only 11 games for Cleveland from 2014 through 2018, having been reinstated by the league in November 2017 from an earlier ban.

Gordon was suspended last December, the league saying he had violated terms of his reinstatement, and he missed the final three games of the season for New England. He was conditionally reinstated in August, just in time for the start of the season. – Rappler.com