MANILA, Philippines – National wushu athlete Agatha Wong reminded the public of the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act (Republic Act 10699) after she was initially denied of the benefit at a restaurant on Saturday, December 21.

"Can we make RA 10699 on the national athlete’s discount benefits an imposed & required law to abide by? Gets quite annoying to keep having to explain to managers that this kind of benefit actually exists & some are even doubtful. U think amalayer (You think I'm a liar)?," tweeted Wong.

In a conversation with Rappler, Wong clarified that she was eventually given the 20% discount after she paid for the bill.

The manager of the restaurant approched her to offer the benefit after researching on the law and Wong reiterated that the benefits of national athletes and coaches should be honored just like the Persons With Disability (PWD) and Senior Citizen discounts.

"We weren't lying when we told you the first time," said Wong to the manager. "We’re not like those people, just to make everything you do more complicated."

Before the offer from the manager, it took the restaurant staff 30 minutes to confirm if Wong should be given the discount. It was only when the wushu star's grandmother approached the cashier that the staff answered that they don't honor the benefit.

Section 4 of RA 10699 states that athletes should be given the following discounts:

20% discount from all establishments relative to the utilization of transportation services, hotels, and other lodging establishments, restaurants, and recreation centers and purchase of medicine and sports equipment anywhere in the country.

20% discount on admission fees of cinemas, theaters, concert halls, carnivals, and other similar events of culture, leisurement, and amusement

Section 11 states the penalties of violating these provisions:

For the first violation, a fine of not less than P50,000 but not exceeding P100,000 or imprisonment of not less than 6 months but not more than two years, or both, at the discretion of the court.

For any subsequent violation, a fine of not less than P100,000 but not exceeding P200,000 or imprisonment of not less than two years but no more than 6 years or both, at the discretion of the court.

‘Time consuming’ process

To avail themselves of the discount, national athletes, coaches, or trainers have to bring a valid ID.

But, according to Wong's previous experiences, it's a time-consuming process because of the back and forth discussion between the managers and the staff of the establishment due to the lack of awareness on this law.

"[We have to] wait for confirmation from higher-ups [of the establishment] all the time, which is time consuming," said Wong.

Aside from this, they would have to bring a copy of the law for proof. (READ: Netizens rally behind Agatha Wong after 'I'm a Filipina more than anything' tweet)

The 2019 SEA Games double gold medalist explained that national sports personalities rarely have time to go out because of training, which may have contributed to the lack of awareness.

"Almost all athletes don't go out because they're training," added Wong.

"Kaya minsan na nga lang kami bibili (We rarely go out to buy stuff), they still reject our right and even doubt us," she said.

It is not only Wong who experienced the same treatment from establishments. National water polo coach Aldo Tong replied to Wong's tweet, saying he had a similar experience that day.

Sports laywer Mickey Ingles reached out to Wong and offered to send a copy of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of RA 10699 to all athletes and coaches who are interested.

Wong dominated the 2019 SEA Games with two golds from the taijiquan and taijjian events. – Rappler.com