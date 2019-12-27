PARIS, France – The action was spectacular, exciting and colorful for 12 months around the globe. Here are the top quotes from some of the world’s best athletes:

"It's overwhelming just because of what has transpired. I could barely walk. Couldn't sleep. Couldn't walk. Couldn't do anything. To have the opportunity to come back, it's one of the biggest wins I've ever had for sure."

– Tiger Woods after completing an epic comeback from career-threatening injury and scandal by winning the 83rd Masters, his 15th major title to end an 11-year major drought

"I'm the loser both times, so that's the only similarity I see."

– Roger Federer on the similarities between losing to Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon 2019 and to Rafael Nadal in 2008's equally classic Wimbledon final

"Three months of partying and celebrating affected me, what can I say?"

– A chubby Andy Ruiz ruing his failure to train properly for his failed heavyweight title defense against Anthony Joshua

"I think I'm particularly, uniquely and very deeply American"

– Megan Rapinoe, USA's World Cup winning superstar, a warrior on the pitch and off it where her unflinching advocacy for social justice brought her into conflict with US President Donald Trump

"Inexcusable"

– Serena Williams berates herself for her performance in the US Open final where Bianca Andreescu became Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion

“Obviously, my dad is not here with me, but two years ago, I had to go in my head that I'm going to be the best player in the league, that I'm going to do whatever it takes to help my team win and that I'm going to win the MVP. Every day that I step on the floor I always think about my dad and that motivates me and it pushed me to play hard and move forward even when my body's sore, even when I don't feel like playing, I always go and show up and I’m always going to do the right thing."

– Giannis Antetokounmpo delivers an emotional speech after winning the NBA Most Valuable Player award

"The message that no human is limited is now in everybody's mind"

– Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge after making history, smashing the mythical two-hour barrier in marathon on a crisp autumnal morning in Vienna

"In South Africa pressure is not having a job. Pressure is one of your close relatives being murdered."

– Rassie Erasmus, South Africa's Rugby World Cup winning head coach, eloquently explaining the nature of pressure in his homeland

"How could this not motivate you? It's what it's all about"

– Tom Brady after writing his name in the record books by winning the Super Bowl for a sixth time as the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams

"These kind of matches, you work for, you live for, they give sense and they give value to every minute you spend on the court training and working to get yourself in this position and play the match with one of your greatest rivals of all time"

– Novak Djokovic after defeating Roger Federer for his fifth Wimbledon title in the longest final in the tournament's history

“It’s an honor. You just look at the teams and the players that’s come through this franchise, you automatically start thinking of some of the best Laker teams that you’ve seen – or did not see, that you’ve read about or see clips of. You start thinking about all the players, all the great coaches. The history of this franchise is unmatched. It’s pretty cool to be able to put yourself in a category with some of the greats.”

– LeBron James on being part of Lakers history after the team tied its best 19-game franchise start

– Rappler.com