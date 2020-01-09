AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Tennis prodigy Coco Gauff was quick to rebuke her father for swearing on Wednesday, January 8 – when he said "damn" while coaching her during a match.

Corey Gauff, father and coach of the 15-year-old sensation, was put in his place after his daughter took the 1st set against Laura Siegemund at the WTA Auckland Classic.

"You know the one thing you did in the last 3 games, you didn't give up no free points on her damn serve," Corey said at the changeover, earning a swift response.

"You can't curse... you said the D word," said Coco, brushing off her father's explanation that "that don't really count."

"In some places it does," she insisted with a smile.

Unfortunately for Coco neither the pep talk nor the curse helped as Germany's Siegemund bounced back to win 5-7, 6-2, 6-3.

The loss dashed promoters' hopes of a dream quarterfinal between Gauff and the queen of the court Serena Williams.

Gauff last year became the youngest player to make the main draw at Wimbledon, where she progressed all the way to the fourth round – beating her idol Venus Williams along the way.

The 31-year-old Siegemund, who played her first WTA qualifier in 2003 before Gauff was born, was up 5-4 when she dropped her serve twice to lose the 1st set.

But from there, she used her considerable experience to ruffle the teen star, forcing her behind the baseline and then drawing her forward with deft drop shots.

"In the 1st set I had my chances but let it go. So I just tried to keep my level and she started to miss a little bit more, and I guess I just got better and better," Siegemund said.

As Gauff showed signs of being rattled, she lost the steeliness she showed when she burst into the limelight last year with a win over Venus Williams as she worked her way deep into the Wimbledon singles.

Against Siegemund, she finished with 7 double faults against her name and 49 unforced errors.

In the quarterfinals, Siegemund will play the winner of the match later Thursday between Serena Williams and Christina McHale. – Rappler.com