MANILA, Philippines – The 2020 Philippine National Games and Batang Pinoy are set to be staged in Manila, according to Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William "Butch" Ramirez.

The major national multi-sport events will be held in the newly renovated Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and the Philsports Complex in Pasig, which were given facelifts in time for the hosting of the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Ramirez added PSC is scrapping out the Batang Pinoy regional qualifiers in order to reduce the costs of local government units (LGUs) and avoid conflict of schedules with other sports events.

The government's sports agency also has plans of identifying 10 to 15 focus sports that will be played in the tournaments.

Ramirez appointed executive director Merly Ibay and Atty Guillermo Yroy to head the PSC National Organizing Committee, which will finalize the schedule and plans for both competitions.

Just two months ago, the rehabilitation of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex and Philsports Arena drew flak before the SEA Games as workers rushed to complete the venues in time for the regional biennial meet.

The 85-year-old Rizal Memorial managed to host 5 SEA Games events, including the gymnastics events dominated by the country's most bemedalled athlete Carlos Yulo, while the Philsports Arena held the volleyball tournaments where the country witnessed the men's volleyball team claim its first SEA Games silver in 42 years. – Rappler.com