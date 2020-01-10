MANILA, Philippines – Rappler Sports wRap is back, and in our first episode of 2020, we take a look at the most anticipated sporting events that will unfold over the next 12 months.

The biggest event to look forward to is the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with the Philippines securing its first two tickets from pole vault star EJ Obiena and gymnast Carlos Yulo, but many more will attempt to qualify in order to wear the country’s colors in Japan.

We also tackle the ongoing PBA Finals, discuss the DLSU Green Archers’ coaching hire of Derrick Pumaren, and check out what’s in store for boxing, including what’s next for Manny Pacquiao after his successful performance the past year. – Rappler.com