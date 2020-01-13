MANILA, Philippines – The Tagaytay Extreme Sports Complex, which hosted the 2019 Southeast Asian Games BMX cycling and skateboarding competitions, was one of the venues heavily affected by the Taal Volcano ashfall on Sunday, January 12.

In a photo taken by cycling coach Maritess Bitbit and posted by Philippine Sports Commission executive director Atty Guillermo Iroy, the BMX track was blanketed by pitch black ash.

The sports complex is located near the Tagaytay City Hall which is within the 30km radius of Taal Volcano.

Taal Volcano spewed ash on Sunday afternoon and remains under Alert 4 according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

On Monday morning, January 13, it spewed lava fountains amid the threat of a hazardous eruption.

The ashfall from Taal has spread across Calabarzon and Metro Manila. (LOOK: Ashfall from Taal Volcano spreads to Calabarzon, Metro Manila). – Rappler.com