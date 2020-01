PARIS, France – Novak Djokovic not only helped Serbia win the ATP Cup with a win over Rafael Nadal but also enabled him to close the gap on the Spaniard in the new ATP rankings released on Monday, January 13.

Djokovic won all 8 of his ATP Cup matches and beat his rival, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4), in the final to close the gap between the world's top two players to just 510 points as the tour heads towards the Australian Open – the first major of the season.

At the start of the year, the gap stood at 930 points.

The other beneficiary of last week's action was Russian Andrey Rublev, who climbed 5 places to 18 on the back of his victory in Doha, the third title of his career.

ATP rankings as of January 13

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 10,235 pts

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9,720

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,590

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,960 (+1)

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,890 (-1)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,375

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3,345

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,870

9. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,640 (+1)

10. Gael Monfils (FRA) 2,565 (-1)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,555

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,310

13. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,200 (+1)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,130 (-1)

15. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,045

16. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,995 (+1)

17. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 1,930 (-1)

18. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 1,799 (+5)

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,772 (+1)

20. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (+1) – Rappler.com