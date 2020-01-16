MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Blu Girls reached new heights as they begin 2020 with a world No. 11 ranking.

The Philippine women's softball team tallied a total of 2,110 points and leaped two rungs from the world No. 13 spot in 2019.

In Asia, the Philippines ranks 4th behind Japan (world No. 2), Chinese-Taipei (world No. 6), and China (world No. 7).

The Blu Girls capped off the year with their 10th straight gold in the Southeast Asian Games held in Manila, which pushed up its ranking by 30 points.

But contributing to the bulk of ranking points was the Philippines' 4th place finish in the Asian Women's Softball Championship 2019.

The youth team chipped in 55 points with its 4th place finish in the 2019 Under-17 Women's Softball Asia Cup.

The senior squad also participated in major tournaments such as the 2019 USA Softball International Cup and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Asia/Oceania Qualifier, where Australia bagged the slot to the quadrennial meet. – Rappler.com